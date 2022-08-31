JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mitch Kempisty collected aluminum cans for years with no real plan about what to do with them.
Some were his. Others came from people he knew.
All total, he accumulated more than 200 pounds.
But they just kept filling bags and boxes.
Recently, though, Kempisty learned that Resurrection Roman Catholic Church in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood was accepting scrap and other donations to help raise funds to paint the church, so he contacted the parish and now plans to donate the cans in the upcoming days.
“It sounded like the right thing to do,” Kempisty said during an interview on Tuesday at his Westmont home.
His son, Ray Kempisty, said they had been looking for places to sell or donate the cans for a while now.
“Really, just the frugality went on, and on, and on and on,” Ray Kempisty said.
“We never had an outlet, and then when the church thing came, it was ‘Boom.’ ”
Mitch Kempisty said his donation is “only a dent in what they need, of course,” for the project at Resurrection.
“Times are hard, so a few dollars here, a few dollars there. … Every little bit helps, especially in today’s world,” he said.
