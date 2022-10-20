JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man is facing a felony charge of strangulation after a domestic incident Sunday in an East Conemaugh Borough home.
The alleged victim told borough police that Daniel M. Vandolah, 30, assaulted her at the residence, striking her in the face and body. He also attempted to strangle her, the woman said.
Vandolah was arraigned Monday by District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger on charges of strangulation, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 31 before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghim, of Vinco.
