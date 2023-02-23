JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cynthia Doherty has been named the new Pennsylvania Highlands Community College vice president of academic affairs.
“I’m honored that the next chapter of my career is with Penn Highlands Community College,” she said in a release. “I have spent my career in community college because of the mission to transform students’ lives. I look forward to engaging with the students, faculty and staff at Penn Highlands as we continue to promote student success.”
Doherty brings roughly 20 years of experience in academic administration to her role.
In this position, she’ll be responsible for creating an atmosphere “of quality and innovation, as well as championing curricular and programming development.”
She also will serve as the visionary leaders of all full-time adjunct faculty, faculty and academic staff.
