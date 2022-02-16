JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – During Catholic Schools Week, which wrapped up Feb. 4, students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy celebrated the country by collecting donations and funds to give in support of local military groups.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 849, who were also representing varying veterans groups, met the students on Wednesday to collect the items and check.
“It was so fun with everybody helping,” sixth-grader Jonathan Gleason said.
His peers agreed.
“It felt really good because people overseas don’t have this stuff,” Emma Cypher said.
Ryann Miller added that her father was in the service and she understands how important this help can be.
The students collected toiletries, snacks and a variety of other items.
They also raised $575 through participation in a dress-down day.
Everything will go to benefit both active-duty soldiers and veterans.
The representatives were thankful for the donations.
“We are just extremely grateful for the support shown to our active duty military, as well as our veterans,” said Nancy Gilbert, unit vice president and deputy hospital representative at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
She commended the Divine Mercy students and said they made quite a difference with their collection.
“They just went above and beyond,” Gilbert said.
As a military mother herself, she noted how important it is to be supported by the people at home.
“It’s good to know that you’re helping,” Gleason said.
Katie Dorian, a DMCA kindergarten teacher, assisted in organization of the collection.
She has three sons and two sons-in-law actively serving in the military, and her father is a veteran.
“The goal really is two-fold,” she said.
“To support the troops and support the families here.”
She added that “a little piece of home, when away from home, does wonders.”
Seeing the outpouring of support meant a lot to Dorian.
“I feel really proud – really proud of the families that donated,” she said.
Sixth-grade students at Divine Mercy also made end-tied blankets and donated them to the Alternative Community Resource Program on Wednesday for its build-a-bed program.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids to help other kids in the area with a very basic need,” fifth- and sixth-grade teacher Kim Hill said.
The teacher also said it’s a good way to remind the students to be grateful for what they have.
