JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was a beautiful day on Friday to send trout off into their new creek home.
Fifth-and sixth-grade students from Divine Mercy Catholic Academy released close to 50 rainbow trout into Bens Creek at Kidsport as part of the Trout in the Classroom program, which teaches students how to care for fish from the egg phase to fingerlings.
The program was held in partnership with Brandywine Conservancy with support from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Mountain Laurel Trout Unlimited and the state Game Commission.
Marian Cyburt, fifth- and sixth-grade science teacher at DMCA's East campus, said the program teaches students about the life cycle of trout, conservation and water quality.
"This brings native Pennsylvania species of fish into the classroom," she said. "Students are responsible for raising them and monitoring the tanks and then we release them at the end of the school year into an approved trout stream."
Cyburt said Trout in the Classroom engages students in hands-on learning.
"It's more than just raising the trout, it's learning about the environment the trout need to survive, what has to grow in the stream to be the food source for the trout and all of the conditions trout would have in nature we had to duplicate those in the classroom," she said.
Connor Pakstis, a sixth-grader at the DMCA's East campus, said it was enjoyable working on the project.
"It's weird at first because you expect to see fish in the tank but it's just eggs, but once the fish hatch you feel happy to see what they look like," he said. "It was really cool to see watch them grow, and they got bigger than some of us thought."
Pakstis said after spending months with the fish it was bittersweet to see them go.
"The ones that survive will create new families, so I felt good about that," he said.
DMCA's West campus sixth-grader Hannah Pfeil said it was an interesting project to be a part of.
"We got to test the pH in the water to see if it was foggy or not and we got to test the temperature," she said. "They didn't get as big as I though they would, they were really tiny. It was kind of sad to send them off, but it was fun."
After the release, students went to Ferndale Sportsmen's Club to participate in five interactive learning stations that included trees and invasive species; riparian buffers; casting; macros; and furs.
Melissa Reckner, program manager at Brandywine Conservancy's Penguin Court, said the Trout in the Classroom program was brought to Pennsylvania in 2006.
"It has grown exponentially across the state with so many more schools participating," she said. "The idea is for students to raise trout fingerlings from eggs in a classroom aquarium throughout the school year. They're also learning about the life cycle, what it takes to have fish in our waters, water quality and why we're blessed to have so many waterways in our region that are now able to support trout."
Reckner said the goal is for students to gain a better understating of coldwater conservation.
"I hope they enjoy the outdoors and they want to become stewards of it," she said. "The best way to do that is to foster a love of nature because then you tend to take care of what you love, and so much of that begins in childhood."
