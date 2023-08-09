JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of playground equipment from the West Hills Recreation Commission and selling it as scrap metal, authorities said.
Upper Yoder Township police charged Joseph Tedrow, 64, of the 300 block of Ohio Street, with theft by unlawful taking and theft of secondary metal.
According to a complaint affidavit, the playground on Elim Street was taken down to be reassembled at The Ridge in Upper Yoder Township.
Tedrow, an employee of a disposal company, allegedly took metal pipes and a metal platform with steps to sell to a scrapyard on May 13.
About half the playground equipment was missing, authorities said.
The disposal company had previously been warned by the commission to not take the items, the affidavit said.
Tedrow was identified from a Facebook photograph and his truck was spotted on surveillance footage, according to police.
Tedrow allegedly admitted to police that he took six or eight pipes and sold them to a scrapyard.
Tedrow allegedly said he went back a second time, but was confronted by a township employee. He allegedly said he thought the items were scrap metal.
Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Broc Jennings and Tedrow’s attorney, Michael Filia, of Richland Township, agreed to postpone the case on Wednesday to decide on the amount of restitution. Cost of replacing the playground equipment is estimated at $40,000, the affidavit said.
Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township.
Tedrow is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
