Just like that, the Christmas Tree @ Central Park will soon go dark.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will sponsor Last Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Johnstown park to close out the holiday season.
“We’re going to let the Christmas tree play, and at 8 p.m. there will be a little presentation followed by the playing of a special last song to end the season,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
She said Last Lights is the perfect way to cap off Christmas.
“We enjoy doing it, and so many people reach out to us and ask, “How long will the tree be playing?’ and, ‘When is the last night?’ ” Radovanic said.
“Many people enjoy what they’re seeing in Central Park.
“We always thought it was important to have a final night where can people can come out and see it one last time, so it’s a special night.”
The tree will come down Monday and be put into storage at Gautier Specialty Metals.
Radovanic said they were pleased with the crowds over the holidays.
“Attendance was wonderful, and it was back to what I would call pre-pandemic level,” she said. “We were thrilled this year to be able to bring back some of the events that we couldn’t do in 2020.
“We had a great turnout both nights with kids for our Christmas Express, we had several hundred people come down for s’mores night and the live entertainment we had every Saturday at 416 Main St. had a great turnout.”
Radovanic said the tree celebrated its seventh anniversary this year and has become a positive addition to the downtown area.
“When I talk about the tree I always say that, most of all, I hope it brought our community a sense of pride,” she said.
“It’s pride in what volunteers can pull off and pride in what Johnstown means and what Johnstown stands for.
“I hope by people coming down on Saturday night they’ll have pride that this ornament in Central Park can attract so many people to our area and bring joy.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
