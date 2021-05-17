Downtown Beautification

Rose Howarth, with the West End Improvement Group, volunteers her time mulching the flower bed on Route 56 near the Inclined Plane during the 13th annual Downtown Beautification Day, sponsored by Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, on May 19, 2019. 

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will hold its annual Downtown Beautification Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own brooms or other equipment. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

Downtown property owners and businesses are encouraged to have their sidewalks swept and to beautify around their areas prior to the event.

Information: jtownmark@hotmail.com or www.discoverjohnstown.org.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you