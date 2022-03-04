The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer their novena to St. Joseph from Friday through March 19.
The regular monthly novena honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese (the Little Flower) also will take place at this time.
All intentions will be included in the special novena prayers recited by the nuns after vespers each day of the novena.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
