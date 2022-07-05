LORETTO, Pa. – The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer a novena for the Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel from Friday through July 16.
All intentions will be included in the special novena prayers recited by the nuns after vespers each day of the novena.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament will be held at 4 p.m. Sundays.
