JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Rev. John Zimmerman, founding director of About Face Church Outreach Consultants, will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at Grove Avenue United Methodist Church, 501 Grove Ave., Johnstown, and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Homestead Avenue United Methodist Church, 101 Homestead Ave., Johnstown.
He also will speak at both churches during service times on May 15.
In addition, Zimmerman and his wife, Christine, will head Bible study classes at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays through mid-August at Grove Avenue United Methodist Church.
Sessions will be based on the book “When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor … and Yourself.”
Copies of the book will be available at no cost.
Information: 814-539-8684.
