WINDBER, Pa. – For decades, Windber American Legion Post 137 relied on two small fryers – and not much else – to feed guests on wing nights and fish Fridays.
“We were usually overwhelmed just trying to feed 100 people a night,” club manager Mark Callihan said of the popular fish specials. “It wasn’t easy to keep up.”
No longer.
A new commercial kitchen was introduced this month thanks to a three-month renovation that enabled members to open up the space – and their daily menu – to the public.
An area once crowded by walls now includes a stretch of stainless steel.
Six fryers and a flat-top griddle are joined by a convection oven installed to prepare “comfort food,” such as baked chicken and roast beef.
A gas salamander broiler nearby allows the club’s staff of five to sear and serve steaks, Callihan said.
“This gives us a restaurant-quality kitchen and a lot more options. This is about moving us into the 21st century,” said club Adjutant John Venzon, a longtime member and Vietnam veteran.
It’s about the future, too, he acknowledged.
The club is trying to spread the word that its doors are open for dinners to anyone, not just service members, veterans and their families.
“You don’t have to be a member at all to eat here,” Venzon said. “The only difference is if you’re buying an (alcoholic) drink. To do that, you have to be a member.”
The club spent more than $180,000 revamping the space with the hope that they can lure more families into the club, hopeful they’ll return again and perhaps join one day as social members, “regular” veterans or “sons” – people with relatives who served.
Across the nation, it’s become challenging to add service members into the club.
Times change, Venzon said, and the club recognizes that.
The club hired Joy Hamryszak – its first female commander and an Iraq War-era veteran –last year and has modernized its web presence to share daily specials and event information through windberamericanlegionpost137.com.
The club’s bar and dining room went non-smoking three years ago, and now the menu will be rejuvenated with weekly features such as stuffed cabbage and prime rib, and late-night munchies such as soft pretzels, Hamryszak said.
The cost to upgrade the kitchen wasn’t cheap, she said, but if keeps the club thriving, it’ll be worth it.
Club members raised funds through events including a drag queen bingo and golf outings, one of which will be held at Indian Lake. The club also credited Tom Fetsko, a board member, for writing a successful grant application for a portion of the funding needed to undertake the renovations.
Venzon said he’s hopeful the community will benefit.
“We’re a veterans’ organization. When the community gives to us, it enables us to give more back to those in need,” he said. “We’re hopeful this will help us do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.