WINDBER – The cleanup of diesel fuel from the Aug. 23 train crash in Paint Township that injured the train's engineer will continue for months, authorities said on Thursday.
A CSX train collided with a dump truck that was hauling a bulldozer, spilling as much as 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel mostly into the surrounding soil at the Cottage Lane grade crossing.
"The river is open back up to recreational use, but (soil) mitigation efforts are still ongoing," said Joel Landis, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency director.
"I can see us getting into the winter months with this," he said.
Special Professional Services Inc., of Washington, Washington County, is handling the cleanup, Landis said.
Booms, or floating barriers across the river, have been removed and the boat launch is open, he said.
A train's engineer was injured and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with non-life-threatening injuries.
"There has been no observed environmental impacts and no risk to the public or marine life," CSX said in a statement.
State police and CSX are investigating the crash that closed Carpenters Park Road and Cottage Lane.
The roads remain closed for tree cutting unrelated to the train crash, Landis said
