JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Wednesday's Federal Aviation Administration system outage didn't have an impact on Johnstown's airport, officials said.
With a "ground stop" already previously halting take-offs lifted just before 9 a.m., the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport's flights were able to take off on time, airport Manager Cory Cree said.
The airport's first flight of the day was at 10:05 a.m. – in this case, to Washington-Dulles International.
And it departed on schedule, as well as the afternoon departure to Chicago, he said.
"I thought we might end up having a delay into one of those airports (because of the complications the issue caused earlier), but we were all good," Cree said.
Cree said the local airport's later flight schedule "helped" dodge the issue.
Johnstown's airport has direct flights daily to O'Hare International in Chicago and Washington-Dulles in Virginia through a United Airlines partner.
Pittsburgh International's online flight schedule showed the airport had handful of cancellations for flights to and from various airports on Wednesday – including Newark, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dulles and Philadelphia.
Cree said there was no indication whether or not the Dulles flight cancellation in Pittsburgh redirected any travelers to Johnstown on Wednesday. A message late Wednesday afternoon to the Johnstown airport's SkyWest office was not returned for comment.
