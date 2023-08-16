JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The current government contract for Johnstown’s subsidized commercial air service ends later this year and, so far, no airline has submitted a proposal to continue the service.
That includes current air carrier SkyWest Airlines, operating under the United Air Express banner.
SkyWest’s twice-daily jet service to Washington and Chicago has brought passenger counts not seen in at least 20 years and Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority members and the airport manager hope the growth continues.
“We expect SkyWest to submit a proposal,” said Michael Parrish, chairman of the authority’s enplanement committee. “I don’t think we could be happier with the numbers.”
SkyWest has operated the local commuter service since November 2020 under a three-year federal Essential Air Service contract that pays airlines to serve smaller airports. The Department of Transportation program pays SkyWest up to $3,484,020 a year to operate the service.
Proposals were originally due by July 15, but the deadline has now been extended until Sept. 14.
Airport Manager Cory Cree said one reason for the extension request is linked to SkyWest’s proposal to operate the local service through its new SkyWest Charters subsidy. Although the Commuter Authority Authorization application was submitted a year ago, the Department of Transportation has not approved the change.
“There has been resistance from other organizations,” Cree said after the authority meeting on Tuesday.
The Air Line Pilots Association union filed an objection, claiming SkyWest is using a “regulatory loophole” available under Part 135 of federal regulations that apply to charter services.
It says the airline wants to avoid some safety regulations traditionally required for commuter airlines under Part 121 of the regulations.
But SkyWest has pledged to go above the Part 135 rules, Cree said.
Its primary motivation is linked to the ongoing pilot shortage that began as Baby-Boomer pilots started retiring and was fueled by airline cutbacks and early retirement incentives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part 121 requires airline pilots to retire at age 65, but Part 135 does not include a mandatory retirement age, Cree explained.
In order to meet the Part 135 requirements, SkyWest must remove 20 seats from its 50-passenger jets to meet the 30-seat maximum for charter jets.
That conversion work has been underway for several months, including work at the Johnstown airport. Local officials say the seating will be more comfortable with the new configuration.
“With the success we have seen with SkyWest and all the other success we are seeing at the airport, we’d love to keep them here,” Cree said. “We are hopeful that the DOT will approve the authorization.
In June and July, 5,550 people used the local service, including 2,837 who boarded outbound flights. Through the first seven months of the year, there have been 7,752 enplanements, or an average of 1,107 a month.
If the airport can log 10,000 enplanements a year for three years – an average of 833 a month – another federal subsidy for airport improvements jumps from $100,000 to $1 million a year.
SkyWest’s report to the authority on Tuesday showed enplanement totals each month since January have been the largest since before 2010, topping 1,000 every month except January.
