DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – A malfunctioning propane heater is being blamed for Monday's fire in Davidsville that destroyed a home and sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.
Fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 700 block of West Campus Avenue, about two miles from Conemaugh Township Area High School.
Jerome Deputy fire Chief Ginger Miller said a woman and her daughter fled the flames.
A third family member was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, suffering from smoke inhalation.
The house and garage burned for hours, with plumes of smoke being seen as far away as Johnstown.
Flames spread from the back of the structure, engulfing the home.
Fire crews from Boswell, Jennerstown, Windber and Hooversville responded along with Richland Township, Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center's Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART).
