The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Sunday declared Monday a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter.
Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Monday, the DEP said in a press release. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.
“Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy levels for all.
“Fine particulate matter ... comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of chemicals,” the DEP said. “Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires.
“Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called ‘precursors’) which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles.
“On a Code Orange Air Quality Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.”
Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas were encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:
• Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials.
• Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
For more information, visit DEP at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb.
