JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – PennDOT announced work will begin Monday on the demolition of an existing Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center parking garage located on the corner of Mulberry and Franklin streets in Johnstown.
Due to the placement of a crane for removal of the helipad, precast fascia beams and elevator shaft, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured for safety purposes.
The 1.4-mile detour will follow Southmont Boulevard, Barnett Street, Menoher Boulevard and South Street.
The detour will be in place through Oct. 25.
