JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library is resuming the Death Café – a group-directed discussion on mortality, and making the most of one’s (finite) life.
Like-minded or interested people can gather to talk about the issues surrounding death – do so over refreshments. Library circulation supervisor and group facilitator Nicole Lenz said “it is not a counseling session or therapy.”
She said Death Café offers an open-minded, respectful conversation – with no agenda, no objectives, and no themes.
Deaf Café will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month, beginning this week.
The library was a host site in 2020, then the pandemic occurred. Since the first event showed good attendance, the program is back.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and discuss a topic that can be taboo,” library director Ashley Flynn said.
“The current issues happening in the world, make the Death Café a good place to talk about death," Lenz said.
“Of course, the pandemic. Gun violence and tumultuous global politics, where life seems more precious and death closer at hand. “
Conversation starters
The first time Death Cafe was up and running, people decided to participate “to explore other people’s ideology and beliefs about death,” Lenz said.
But its important to remember, “death is a part of life,” Flynn said. “Discussion can help people grieve and establish comfort.”
In the past, Lenz said she has not found the conversations to be morbid.
“We are not a bunch of ghouls,” she said. “We’re just your neighbors – your friends who want to explore the inevitability of life.”
In the group, Lenz has used conversation starters to for free-flowing discussions.
“We discussed a living will, loss of a loved one, and superstitions surrounding death,” she said.
What isn’t spoken of in our culture is “death celebration,” Lenz said.
Passing traditions
Globally, death celebrations in other parts of the world are a norm. With Death Cafes springing up across the globe, death conversation may become a new normal.
Typically, in the America, a life celebration is a funeral with casket or urn, and mourners – followed by kind words said about the deceased, and a burial.
Outside the U.S, other cultures have interesting ways of celebrating their dead.
• A Japanese funeral sometimes involves a bone-picking ceremony, where relatives select pieces of bone from the ashes and place them in an urn.
• In Sweden, burials (or cremations) take place a long time after death – between one and three weeks, with the body being placed somewhere “special” in between.
• In Mongolia (located in Asia,) the dead have a “sky burial,” which leaves the body on a high unprotected place to be, so it’s exposed to the elements and devoured by wildlife,” according to business.com article.
Lenz says the Death Café, first caught her attention at a 2019 library conference, where program ideas where discussed. “I met Jackie Naighy-Hook," she said. "She started a Death Café in State College.”
Flynn supported the Death Café concept.
“Nicole felt passionate about offering it to the community," Flynn said. “I feel genuine enthusiasm leads to good programming.”
With Naighty-Hook help, Lenz was able to establish the program in Johnstown.
The Deaf Café model, developed in London in 2011, was started by Jon Underwood and Sue Barksy Reid. According to the website deathcafe.com, there are 14,993 Death Cafés in 82 countries.
