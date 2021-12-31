SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. – A nationally recognized resort operator has completed a deal to acquire Somerset County’s ski resorts.
Officials with Vail Resorts Inc. and Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. announced that the $118 million transaction was finalized Friday, meaning Hidden Valley Resort, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and lease rights for Laurel Mountain will now be under the same ownership as destinations such as Breckenridge and Vail Mountain in Colorado.
Officials with Vail Resorts Inc. confirmed that, starting in the 2022-23 season, certain levels of “EPIC Pass” holders will now be able to ski and snowboard Seven Springs’ slopes and destinations such as Breckenridge with the same all-season passes.
“The company purchased the resorts, including the ski areas, a hotel, conference center and other related operations, from Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. and its affiliates for a final purchase price of approximately $118 million, including customary closing purchase price adjustments,” the company wrote in a release to media.
Both Vail and Seven Springs officials said no changes will occur during the remainder of the current ski season.
Seven Springs has been operated by the Nutting family since 2006 – with Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting as CEO during that span.
The company acquired Hidden Valley in 2013 for approximately $8 million and worked with the state to reopen Laurel Mountain three years ago.
Vail Resorts is working with the state to acquire the land lease for the Laurel Mountain ski area, whose property is state-owned.
Seven Springs and Vail announced their deal earlier this month.
“Looking back over the past 15 years, I am proud to be leaving all three properties much better than we had found them,” said Nutting.
“I am very thankful for all of the resort professionals who we worked alongside with throughout our ownership that helped makes the resorts the strong community assets that they are today. I am further appreciative of our loyal guests we were able to host through these years.”
The company upgraded ski-making equipment and lifts and renovated the Seven Springs resort’s hotel and event center during the past decade – and all of those amenities were included in the deal, officials said.
Nutting’s company will retain several neighboring properties, including Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, the golf courses at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley, Highlands Market and Highlands Resort Realty, as well as unspecified real estate for potential development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.