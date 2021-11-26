DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Ron Beachley has been a sports enthusiast his whole life.
And it’s led to the Davidsville resident refereeing high school sports for more than 35 years as a PIAA official.
“I always loved sports as a kid,” the 81-year-old said. “I grew in a little community between Berlin and Garrett in Somerset County, and with the neighbors we’d always be playing basketball in the winter in the barn or softball and football outside in the fall. Anytime we had free time, we were out doing that.”
Prior to going to college, Beachley said he officiated basketball and football games.
“I was licensed in the ministry and went to college in Kansas and worked a couple years in basketball there in high school and community college,” Beachley said.
“When I moved to my second pastorate in Ohio, I started up more in earnest. I got a call from a member of the church asking if I could do a junior high basketball game, and afterward I took the test. I worked for five years in Ohio.”
When Beachley moved back to the area in 1985 to serve as district minister for Western Pennsylvania District Church of the Brethren, his basketball and football licenses from Ohio transferred to Pennsylvania.
“At the time, I wasn’t getting many football opportunities, so I took the soccer test and about the same time, I started baseball,” he said. “I still do the four sports for District 5 and 6.”
Beachley said he attends rules meetings annually for each sport and a number of chapter meetings to keep his credentials current.
“Being an official allows me keep up with rule changes and seeing good athletes participate in the games,” he said.
“Rule changes haven’t been dramatic. As time has gone on, the athletes have become better in terms of their skills and so some changes have been made to keep up with that. You try to keep the game fair.”
Beachley said working with the other officials also is an enjoyment for him.
“In all of the sports you work with a partner for sure, but in football you work with a crew and you get to know them and friendships develop,” he said.
“You learn how to rely on each other because you have a certain area you’re responsible for, so that makes it fun to do.”
For football, Beachley is usually a field or side judge.
“I’m watching the deep run or deep passing, I have other responsibilities during kickoff and punts, but basically I’m watching for pass interference or illegal blocking down field,” he said.
Beachley said between the four sports, he spends a lot of his time refereeing.
“Football and soccer run together, so I’m doing games probably three or four days a week,” he said. “For basketball, it’s two or three days a week and baseball is two.”
Beachley said he doesn’t have specific games that stand out to him, but through the years, he’s been able to watch athletes grow and develop their talents.
“I’ve enjoyed watching some good athletes in several sports and some of them get scholarships and go on to play Division I or II in college,” he said.
“It’s good to know that I saw that person play and officiated a couple games they played in.
“Now I’m even seeing some of the kids of parents who I officiated years ago and they’re there watching their kids play.”
Tony Bambino, who serves as the football crew chief for one of the Windber chapters, said he enjoys working with Beachley.
“I like his enthusiasm, and I’m amazed at his athletic ability for an 81-year-old being out there with us,” he said.
“He hustles and is energetic, and I’m just impressed that someone can do that at this age. His love for the kids and the game is evident every time we go on the field.”
Bambino said Beachley’s sense of humor also is welcomed by the crew.
“He’s a joy in pregame and the tidbits and anecdotes he brings up are funny and keeps us loose and calm,” he said. “He has a good rapport with mostly everybody he talks to. He’s a guy who’s hard to dislike. He’s a very likable gentleman.”
Beachley said there is a need for additional officials and his hope is to see more people, especially those who are younger, get involved.
“There is a shortage in every sport and most of us are getting older and some have dropped out due to physical issues,” he said.
“If you don’t have officials you can’t have a game, so I’m trying to encourage others to think about it and take the test.”
Those interested in learning more about becoming an official can visit the PIAA website at www.piaa.org.
Beachley, who also drives a school bus for the Ferndale Area School District, said what keeps him working as an official is his love of competition and the camaraderie with other officials.
“I question if I should retire, but I want to be involved,” he said.
“I had a hip replaced four years ago and I was wondering then, but I haven’t had any trouble with it. If I ever feel that I can’t make good decisions or call a game the way it should be called then I’ll be out, but at this point, I feel I’m keeping up with it.”
