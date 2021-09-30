SOMERSET – A hearing that could sustain a protection order into 2022 against Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.
A temporary protection from abuse order has already been granted for a Windber woman who has accused the embattled district attorney of unlawfully entering her home and raping her on Sept. 18.
It directs Thomas to stay away from the woman’s workplace, residence and refrain from attempting to communicate with her.
A hearing to consider extending the order was scheduled for Friday, but will now be heard Oct. 29 by Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany.
Creany, a former Cambria County president judge, has been appointed by the state Supreme Court to preside over Thomas’ proceedings.
Thomas is also awaiting a preliminary hearing on criminal charges stemming from the alleged assault. He has hired a Pittsburgh attorney and plans to fight the charges in court.
