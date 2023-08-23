CRESSON, Pa. – A Delaware County man was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial, accused of delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a Cresson-area man who died from an overdose in February, authorities said.
Rasheen Edwards, 29, of Darby, appeared before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, where he was held for trial.
Cresson Borough police charged Edwards with drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession and criminal use of a communications facility.
The investigation started when Derek Paul Lushko, 37, died from an overdose inside a Powell Avenue apartment in late February.
According to a complaint affidavit, drug paraphernalia, including a spoon with blue residue resembling heroin, was found nearby – and a review of Lushko’s cellphone showed that he had previous talks about buying drugs.
A witness reportedly confirmed to police that Lushko bought drugs, including fentanyl, from Edwards.
A search of Edwards in March also yielded drugs, including a blue substance that Edwards identified as fentanyl, the affidavit said.
Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said Lushko died from multi-drug toxicity, including fentanyl.
Edwards is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $250,000 percentage bond.
