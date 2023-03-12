JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Growing up, Cindy (Penna) Plocharski lived in a house right next to her grandparents’ home.
The families spent time together every day on the properties that were located right outside of Dale Borough.
But then the Pennsylvania Route 56 Johnstown Expressway was built in the 1960s and 1970s, which, during the process, displaced families like hers and forever changed Dale.
Today, the Dale Borough Historical Society is gathering stories about how the bypass affected people who lived in the community that is surrounded by the City of Johnstown. Plocharski has already shared her memories, answering a questionnaire that was put together by the group.
“What really stands out for me is I remember the adults being so upset about it, about having to move and having to leave the area,” Plocharski said during a telephone interview. “Now they wouldn’t be next to each other. My dad was very close to his parents.
“For me, it was really upsetting as a child. I still remember that vividly how upset everybody was and feeling like they had no choice. When they came in, they told them, ‘You have to go.’ Even as a homeowner, you couldn’t say no, you couldn’t turn down the offer. The highway was coming in. You had to go. I just remember everybody being so upset. Of course that frightened me, too. ‘Where are we going to go? What are we going to do?’”
Plocharski’s dad was involved with Dale’s fire and police departments, along with other civic organizations, which inspired her to participate in the historical society’s effort.
“My father, I wanted his name and legacy to be part of the project with the historical society, so that’s why I decided to get involved,” she said. “I wanted to include him in it because his family has a long history of things in Dale Borough. I thought it would be nice to try to get his name involved in a project with the historical society.”
Her parents, Tony and Connie Penna, rented a home that was owned by her grandparents, James and Helen Penna.
Both of the structures needed to be sold for the bypass to be built. Her parents did not receive any compensation, since they did not own their property. They were eventually able to buy a house nearby.
In her written response to the questionnaire, Plocharski stated, “My mother wrote a letter to Robert Kennedy about the dilemma they were in because of the govt (government) coming in and forcing them out with no help. He wrote her back and arrangements were made for my father to get a VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) loan, which was given to people who served in the military. With that special loan, he was able to get a 30-year mortgage on our home at 1045 Jacoby St.”
The grandparents moved to Richland Township.
They were among the many residents who scattered.
According to an article published in The Tribune-Democrat years later, the “best estimates” counted 722 occupants from 101 buildings who needed to relocate. Businesses were also negatively affected because drivers no longer needed to go through the borough, but rather could drive right past it on the highway.
“That project really devastated a lot of Dale Borough,” said Mardy (Harbaugh) Huss, a member of the Dale Borough Historical Society who initiated the project. “It had quite a lot of impact on families, and economically and everything. I just thought, ‘Well, you know what, if we don’t do the history now, it’s going to be too late. It’s been what, 50 years ago, that that happened? And people are going to be gone.’”
Construction of the bypass, the 1977 Flood and the region’s general economic decline has transformed Dale.
The population has gone from 3,310 in 1950 to 1,008 in 2020.
All of that got Huss “thinking about the history of Dale and the things that have affected Dale.”
So far, about a dozen people have agreed to answer questions about how the development of the bypass affected their lives.
The historical society is looking for more participants who can get information by emailing dalepurpleraiders@atlanticbb.net.
