JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed Thursday following a one-vehicle crash in Dale Borough that ejected a 7-year-old passenger, sending the boy to the hospital with a head injury, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr., 31, with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence and three traffic summaries.
According to a complaint affidavit, Jenkins was driving a red Dodge Caravan in the 700 block of Bedford Street at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday when, according to a witness, the vehicle came around the corner toward Geisel Funeral Home, crashed into a fence, and drove up a metal guardrail – causing the vehicle to go airborne.
The vehicle damaged a 25 mph speed limit sign belonging to Dale Borough and fencing owned by Geisel Funeral Home, the affidavit said.
The juvenile was ejected and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by 7th Ward EMS with head and body injuries. His condition was not made available.
Jenkins told police that he was driving down Bedford Street when his brakes began to fail, the affidavit said.
The van was found in the middle of the road with extensive damage, including a broken windshield and side windows, two deployed airbags and tire and bumper damage.
Police said Jenkins became combative when he tried to re-enter the damaged vehicle to retrieve a cellphone.
Police said Jenkins allegedly had glassy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. Jenkins was taken to the hospital, where he refused to take a blood test, the affidavit said.
Jenkins was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $85,000 bond.
