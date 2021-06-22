With fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day, the state’s rolling seven-day average is now 216 cases a day – the lowest level since March 26, 2020.
That was during the pandemic’s initial surge, when new-case counts were increasing exponentially each day.
It was 20 days after the first two Pennsylvania cases were confirmed. There were 560 new cases that day, bringing the state total to 1,687 cases.
Bedford and Blair counties both reported their first cases on March 26. Cambria had already logged one case and Somerset had confirmed two cases.
Fifteen months later, Monday’s 177 additional positive cases of COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 1,210,646 cases, the Department of Health reported.
There were only a dozen new cases and three deaths across the eight-county region in Monday’s update.
Cambria County’s six new positives led the region.
Clearfield and Westmoreland counties each had two new cases and Bedford and Centre Counties had single cases.
There were no new cases in Somerset, Blair or Indiana counties.
Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties each reported one new death among 34 statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 27,604 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 11,456,968 doses and 5,260,302 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,368,622 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.