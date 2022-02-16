JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Walk of Hope is taking orders for its daffodil sale through Feb. 25.

Orders can be placed online at www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.

Cost is $10 for a bunch of 10 precut flowers.

There will be pick-up locations in Johnstown, Windber and Ebensburg with delivery of large orders to schools or businesses.

Delivery is expected March 15.

Funds raised help ease the financial burdens of community members battling cancer.

Information: 814-242-2556.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

