SOMERSET – A Jerome man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl during a five-month period, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Jason Stuart Bassette, 33, of the 200 block of School Avenue, to 10 to 20 years in state prison, acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
Bassette pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age.
Conemaugh Township police and state police in Somerset charged Bassette with more than 70 sex-related counts, stemming from multiple assaults from November 2021 to March 2022.
The assaults took place at a residence on School Avenue and at a residence on Kimmelton Road in Quemahoning Township.
Both cases were consolidated, part of a plea agreement and also to protect the victim from the trauma of having to testify, Metzgar said.
“The plea did insure he would have a mandatory 10 to 20 years in prison,” she said. “After today, he is a sexually violent predator, and he’ll have a lifetime registration.”
Bassette was a friend of the girl’s family, Metzgar said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
