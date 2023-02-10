JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Both Conemaugh Valley and Forest Hills school districts have been awarded Safe Schools grants to pay for officers in the districts.
Forest Hills received $75,000 for a school resource officer and Conemaugh Valley was awarded the same amount for a school police officer.
“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers and staff safe,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a release.
“Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office for Safe Schools provides four types of grants to commonwealth schools: $50,000 for equipment or programs and $75,000 for an SRO or SPO.
According to PDE, these awards aim to promote an environment of greater productivity learning and safety and reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions while also enhancing anti-violence efforts among schools and parents, law enforcement, local governments and community organizations.
“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” acting state Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin said in the release.
“Providing comfortable learning environments that empower learners to achieve will ultimately lead them to infinite possibilities of success.”
In total, 43 local education agencies received equipment or program grants totaling $1.94 million; 20 got funding to hire school police officers in the amount of $1.4 million; and 20 were awarded grants to hire school resource officers totaling about $1.5 million.
For a complete list of grant recipients, visit www.education.pa.gov/Schools/safeschools/fundinggrants/Pages.
