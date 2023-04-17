JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Maurice Reed has worked as a butcher, a truck driver and a cook in the Johnstown area. He said he values hard work, and that’s why he’s calling his new apparel store in downtown Johnstown Grind Hard.
Reed plans to open Grind Hard on May 1 at 542 Main St.
At Grind Hard, Reed will make custom items, including hats, shirts, tumblers and business cards, Reed said.
“I want people to support the community,” Reed said.
“Without local businesses, we can’t get things back into the community that will help it go forward. We are trying to get the city back into working hard. We are working hard not just for ourselves, but for other people. We can open up opportunities for our town, bring life back to the city. People in Johnstown are strong. We have to work hard to get back to where we need to be.”
Reed’s new store location is attached to The Fish Boat restaurant, a fixture of downtown Johnstown since 1957.
The Fish Boat owner David Harteis, 66, is leasing the retail space to Reed. He said he’s impressed by Reed’s eagerness to open in downtown.
“I think it’s great someone his age is taking the jump and has faith in the city to start a business,” Harteis said. “He’s 40 years old, and that’s good. We need young blood in the city.”
The upper end of Main Street also includes Miller’s of Johnstown – a menswear store that has been in business at 525 Main St. since 1890 – and Elevate Clothing, which opened a year ago at 517 Main St.
Other properties near Grind Hard’s location include the former Hey Day Diner at 526 Main St., which was purchased in 2019 by a New Kensington company that had planned to open a Voodoo Brewery there. However, plans were set back by the COVID-19 pandemic and still haven’t moved forward.
Reed has been seeking resources and planning guidance from the City of Johnstown Entrepreneurial Center, or COJEC, a collaborative effort with the City of Johnstown and Intrignia Corp. at 150 Gazebo Park in downtown Johnstown.
COJEC administrator Amy Henson and founder Mike Artim sat down with Reed and helped him get prepared for going into business, he said.
“They helped me understand my business and my margins more before I believed I could go into business and succeed,” Reed said.
In the past month, Roots Kitchen + Juicery at 425 Main St., also a client of COJEC, opened with a strong reception from the public.
Reed is also a regular attendee of the Johnstown Region Startup Meetup, held monthly at COJEC.
“That program is such a key element into helping local small businesses grow and blossom into bigger business,” Reed said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.