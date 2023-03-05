Curtains are set to rise on high school stages when student actors and actresses show off their talents in musicals and plays.
Schools not included in the list have already presented productions.
Bedford “Willy Wonka”
The story follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory or suffer the consequences.
“I’ve always loved Roald Dahl’s books, and getting to put ‘Willy Wonka’ on stage has been so much fun. The cast and crew have been great to work with this year and we’re excited to show off our hard work.”
– Caroline Leap, director
Berlin Brothersvalley “Newsies”
Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city.
After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of the little man.
“ ‘Newsies’ is an incredibly demanding show that requires a tremendous amount of hard work. This cast of students started working hard from the first day of rehearsals. The students were beyond excited to learn that this year’s production would be ‘Newsies’ and the excitement has not simmered. It’s always the director or choreographer’s job to say, ‘Let’s do that one more time.’ Usually, that exclamation is followed by murmurs and groans. This cast is the exception to that rule. I can’t wait for audiences to join us and experience these performers as they dance, sing and act their way into your hearts.”
– Katie Spiri, director
Bishop Carroll Catholic “The Sound of Music”
The production follows Maria Rainier, a young postulant nun assigned to be a governess for the seven children of Captain von Trapp, a widowed retired Navy captain. As the family and Maria learn to find joy and love again, forces much greater than themselves threaten to tear their lives apart.
“I knew last spring this would be the perfect musical for our cast, and our music director, Gabriella Petrarca, enthusiastically agreed with me. The way the students have taken to this show in the few short weeks of rehearsals is just incredible. They already have such a connection and affinity for their characters. We also are very lucky to have many new faces joining us this spring. The show is going to be fantastic.”
– Samantha Brisini, director
Bishop McCort Catholic “Anyone Can Whistle”
The story begins in a small bankrupt town. The town’s Mayoress, Cora, and her three cronies come up with a scam to line their pockets and make their disgruntled townspeople happy. They devise a plan to create a “Miracle” that will attract tourists and their wallets. Meanwhile Fay, the nurse at the Cookie Jar, a hospital for the socially pressured, brings her patients to see the Miracle. They are refused, and while Fay and the Mayoress’ cronies argue, the Cookies blend into the crowd of travelers.
When a stranger arrives in town, everyone assumes he’s the new doctor’s assistant. He offers a solution to figure out who is who. Chaos ensues as everyone gets mixed up. In the second act, chaos continues when another stranger appears from France, posing as a Miracle Inspector. The French Inspector and the Doctor join forces to explore the treatment of the townspeople and the Miracle scam. We will then find out who these people really are.
“There is a lot of hilarity and tongue-in-cheek comedy throughout as everyone and everything gets sorted out, and in the end, perhaps a real Miracle occurs. There are wonderful songs and great dance numbers for all to enjoy. This show, written in 1964, is poetically relevant to today in 2023. So often we fall for scams or try to conform to fit into situations that can be wrong. Let’s all remember we are all unique individuals each with our own talents and gifts.”
– Jean Arcurio, director
Blacklick Valley “Shrek the Musical”
“Shrek the Musical” is the story of an ogre and his fairy-tale friends who overcome their challenges and obstacles to see a “Big Bright Beautiful World” for everyone. At first, Shrek embarks on a journey to free Princess Fiona from the Dragon in the hopes that he can get his swamp back.
But along the way, he meets some great friends who help him see that “Beautiful Ain’t Always Pretty.” In the end, Shrek and his friends learn that we must all write our own stories, and instead of just getting his swamp back, he gets a life filled with friends, family and of course, Fiona.
“Shrek is a story about being true to who you are on the inside. Shrek compares himself and all ogres to an onion – they all have layers, and that’s a great lesson to this tale.
“Each character is an individual with lots of layers and acceptance starts first with ourselves. In a world inundated with negativity and criticism, this story reminds us that we are the most important judge of ourselves and if we believe in ourselves, others will follow. We’ve got to be believers.”
– Jessica Strazisar, director
Cambria Heights “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”
As the half-blooded son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want and monsters on his trail. As the prime suspect behind Zeus’ missing lightning bolt, he must find the bolt and return it to Mount Olympus. If Percy and his friends can catch the thief, solve the Oracle’s riddle and travel to the underworld and back, he will not only prove his innocence, but also prevent a war between the gods.
“When I was 11 years old, I finished the ‘Harry Potter’ series and I was desperately trying to find a new book series to fill its place. That’s when I was introduced to the ‘Percy Jackson’ series, a young adult novel about a boy who finds out he is the son of the Greek God Poseidon. I was hooked. Ten years later, I still see my students reading these books in eager anticipation of the new Disney+ series. It’s a timeless, fun and bold coming of age story about a young demigod trying to understand where he belongs.
“The musical offers a fresh look at the story, sporting minimal sets and lots of room for over-the-top directing choices, props and giant monster puppets. Our cast and crew have been working tirelessly to make this show come alive and are excited to show it to everyone.”
– David Beyer, director
Chestnut Ridge “Footloose”
The production is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago.
He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Rev. Moore. The reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel, the reverend’s daughter, and Willard, a country hick who becomes his best friend, Ren convinces the reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process, helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.
“My students are thrilled to bring this show to life. They are enjoying taking a trip back into the ’80s to create the iconic characters that make up the cast of ‘Footloose.’
“I can promise you that you will leave the auditorium singing all the classic songs that round the list of musical numbers. I know I can speak on behalf of my students when I say that we cannot wait to present this show to our supportive community. We hope to see you all there.”
– Lauren Zeznanski, director
Conemaugh Township “Footloose”
When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth.
When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, “Footloose” celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind. The show features popular songs such as “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” “I’m Free/Heaven Help the Man,” “Almost Paradise” and “Footloose.”
“This show is a great opportunity for us to feature a larger number of students in lead roles. They have been proving they are ready to be showcased along with the rest of the cast in this electrifying score. The exciting music is combined with a tender tale of a town trying to heal from personal loss. It is a story that many people can relate to, and hopefully by the end of the show, many people can leave with its uplifting story and songs.”
– Mari Grace Lingenfelter, director
Conemaugh Valley “The Little Mermaid”
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. However, the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends – Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab – to restore order under the sea.
“After our successful post-pandemic run of ‘Shrek the Musical’ last year, we are excited to present Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’ We have challenged our 22 talented cast members and 14 dedicated crew members to work together to bring this production to the stage. Since Day One, they have supported each other, expanding their comfort zones, picking each other up when necessary, and always cheering for each other.
“It has been a wonderful journey for us as directors, witnessing the increased self- confidence of all our cast and crew, and watching the show come together through the students’ dedication to each other and to their craft. Prepare to be swept ‘under the sea’ with us, and to laugh, cry, and contemplate love with us.”
– Allen Bixel and Kristin a. Marinkovich, directors
Ferndale Area “WhoDunit ... and to Whom?”
What do you get when you take a paint salesman who is trying his best to write a detective story on his typewriter? Shades of Sam Spade, maybe not the gumshoe detective story you’d expect. As Harold Finnegan writes, we get to see the story played out on stage. When he makes corrections, the actors must change their actions. Grip, our fearless detective, encounters a beautiful Russian painter, Pizza Guy, rubber-band wielding policemen, the villainous Crylinski, and the vengeful electronic genius Bitsy.
Strange characters pop in with the power to freeze the other characters. Who is writing this play? Has Harold lost control of his thoughts?
“With twists and turns at every stop, this play will have you thinking, ‘Who did that and how?’ This year, Ferndale Drama Department goes meta and breaks the fourth, and maybe fifth, wall. With several scratching-your-head moments, the actors have put their all into this play to bring you a play in a play in a play.”
– Susan Leftwich, director
Greater Johnstown “The Wedding Singer”
It’s 1985, and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancee leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a kind waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.
“ ‘The Wedding Singer’ has proven to be one of the funniest shows that our directors have had to tackle at Greater Johnstown.
“Numerous costumes and set pieces are historically accurate to the decade which allowed our students to step in the shoes of a typical ’80s Johnstown resident almost 40 years ago. Whether you rocked puffy sleeves, shoulder pads or Aqua Net, chances are you know someone that still has a mullet today.
“The Greater Johnstown Theater Department would like to send love and ‘break a leg’ to all the area schools performing their musicals. Theater often brings our communities together by sharing costumes, knowledge and audiences that all have one goal, to be entertained.
“We are so proud to be a part of the thriving theater community that provides a welcoming and supportive place for students to become stars.”
– Kimberly Hester, director
Johnstown Christian “Alice in Wonderland”
Lewis Carroll’s unflappable young heroine, Alice, takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits and mad tea parties.
Playing cards hold court, and nothing is as it seems in this land where whimsy and wordplay are the order of the day. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?
“Although this show doesn’t need much of an introduction, I believe people and kids of all ages will enjoy this fresh take on beloved characters in a classic fantasy/dream world. Our actors and actresses have all done an amazing job of taking on multiple roles, so I encourage you to join them as they usher you into a two-hour escape from reality.”
– Lynda Olson, directoR
Ligonier Valley “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown ”
Based on the beloved Charles Schulz’s comic “Peanuts,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” shows the many intricacies of life while playing baseball, flying a kite, writing a book report and much more. Follow along through a series of comic-like vignettes and musical numbers as the beloved “Peanuts” characters learn the most important lesson – that true happiness is found with our friends who become our family.
“Ligonier Valley has been out of the musical game since our 2020 production of ‘Wizard of Oz’ was canceled. We are excited to be back to present this fun show. Our cast is filled with theater rookies who have been working endlessly for the past months to learn the ins and outs of theater, conquer the many fears that come with being on stage and find their own family with each other. Their hard work, dedication and enjoyment in performing are going to provide a show you don’t want to miss.”
– Brianna Grimm, director
North Star “Oklahoma!”
The musical is set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, when cattlemen and farmers were fighting over fences and water rights. “Oklahoma!” tells the story of a feisty farm girl, Laurey Williams, and her courtship by two rival suitors, charming cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister farmhand Jud Fry.
As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to carve out a life together in a brand-new state, but the road to love is as bumpy and fraught with all the dangers and excitement of the time.
A musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land, “Oklahoma!” unforgettable score includes “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No!” and the exhilarating title song, “Oklahoma!”
“This is a sentimental presentation of ‘Oklahoma!’ because it was 30 years ago, in 1993, when my father, executive producer Larry Gindlesperger, and I produced ‘Oklahoma!,’ which became the first musical ever performed at North Star High School. It wasn’t until 2002 that the musical program officially began and started a series that is still running today. This year, we have five members of the original production returning to help with this effort, alongside our very talented and dedicated staff. We are thankful for our team and the many volunteers who assist in every facet of our production. This is a fun memory to share with my musical kids, and I am looking forward to seeing their rendition of ‘Oklahoma!’ ”
– Tamera Gindlesperger Fisher, director
Northern Bedford County “Annie”
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of New York City, and finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
“This year, we are excited to add many more students to our cast, especially students from our middle school. As you may know, Annie centers around a young orphan searching for her parents, and she must have friends. This lent an opportunity to expand our reach. We are thrilled that we are able to connect more students to all aspects of the arts, including all of the elements that happen even off of the stage.
“Musical theater is a collaborative process that gets students involved in painting, construction, stage management and makeup where they bring additional skills to the production beyond the footlights. Being able to work together from different aspects of our crafts is a crucial element of life, and what we do in our productions.
“It’s real-life experience, in often a fantasy world. We are excited to bring all of our students together, as well as our community. The entire process is always a lot of work and time, but very rewarding for all.”
– Brett Keith, director
Northern Cambria “She Loves Me”
Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet combatant shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves, and all the twists and turns along the way.
“I am so proud of this cast and crew. They have been working so hard since before Christmas on their second musical this year after ‘Dracula … the Musical?’
“ ‘She Loves Me’ is a bigger show than what we have ever done. It’s not an easy show, but the students have been working hard. With a bigger show and a very diversified cast with veterans, newbies and four football players, the students have become very supportive of one another. They have really come together to form a beautiful group. I couldn’t be more excited to see the show on stage.”
– Tim Jacobs, director
Penn Cambria “Back to the ’80s”
Set in the U.S., the story is of the senior class of William Ocean High School, who graduated in the 1980s, as remembered and seen through the eyes of Corey Palmer, who is now 30-something. Corey fondly recalls his peers, especially his next door neighbor, Tiffany Houston, one of the coolest girls in the school and the love of his life. Unfortunately, she is too busy mooning over Michael Feldman, the hottest guy around. Mix the athletes and the cheerleaders and the nerds and the misfits and you are in for a classic ’80s movie-type romp that is sure to entertain. Throw in neon colors, blue eye shadow and Aqua Net, as well as high-energy dance routines and some of the most popular and well-known songs ever, and you, too, will be transported “Back to the ’80s.”
“We are having a blast putting this show together. The memorable fads and phrases and music are a blast, and we can’t wait for our audience to have the time of their life. Choreography is creative, and the kids are enjoying learning about such an iconic era.”
– Holly Smith, director
Portage Area “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” and “14 More Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”
When two college recruiters at a prestigious university need to fill one last spot to keep their jobs, a parade of eccentric, dimwitted and slightly insane high school seniors are eager to come in for an interview. What seems like a simple task turns into a nightmare when the applicants turn out to be a reality TV star, a practicing vampire, an amateur magician and others that are much, much worse. Each applicant’s interview hilariously illustrates what not to do at a college interview.
“These one-act plays are fast-paced with a lot of quick wit and physical comedy and my students excel in this genre. We’ve got several new members who are making a big impact in these performances. They work so well with my veteran actors and crew, and I have to give those veterans credit for taking them under their wing.
“I’m incredibly proud of this troupe for their hard work and creativity.”
– Denise Moschgat, director
Richland “Something Rotten”
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.
But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self and all that jazz.
“ ‘Something Rotten’ is a title that the public may not be familiar with yet, as it has just recently become available for licensing by public schools, but it is already one of the most popular shows being performed around the country this year and for good reason!
“This show made its Broadway debut in 2016, and is filled with both hilarious and heartwarming moments, as well as some truly exciting music and dance. The 40-member cast and 20-member crew have done an amazing job bringing this show to life and we hope our audiences will enjoy the show for what it is – pure fun and joy.”
– Ben Easler, director
Rockwood Area “Do You Wanna Dance?”
The production is a musical romp featuring all your favorite songs from the past decades. “Bust a Move” and “Shake Your Groove Thing” with the folks of Snap-Happy, Ohio, as they fight the power of the dreaded dance tax. Mona Lightfoot, the mayor’s new wife, has decided to tax all dancing.
Chad, Lucas, Emma, Delaney and all the kids of Snap-Happy come together to take a stand.
“The songs are so upbeat and the musical is nonstop dancing. We are so proud of our students. They are definitely excited to take the stage and entertain the audience.”
– Susie Branam, director
Salisbury-Elk Lick “Annie Jr.”
“Annie Jr.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
“With this being our second musical production, our 33-member cast and crew feel more confident and know what to expect. We only had two seniors last year, so nearly everyone in this year’s musical has experience.
“They all work well together, and have especially enjoyed the songs in ‘Annie Jr.’ ”
– Lori Sines, director
Shanksville-Stonycreek “Robin Hood: The Next Generation”
Sir Robin Hood and Lady Marian have been married for 20 years and their beautiful daughter, Robin, is now about to come of age. The Queen insists Robin be wed to a man of royal lineage before assuming the throne.
Being a woman of the next generation, Robin is naturally resentful about being married off so quickly without some romance. She devises a contest in which the best archer and swordsman shall win her hand.
Robin convinces her maid to stand in for her while she herself dresses as a man to compete to prove her point.
Meanwhile, Prince Jarred resents being forced into the competition since he, too, wants to marry for love and so convinces his manservant to switch places with him. Other contenders include comic princes Harold and Gerald, poor Prince Rodney the Regrettable and wimpy Lord Horvath, whose mother has evil plans for usurping the throne. An original comedy that proves the next generation can be as entertaining as the first.
“We’re looking forward to performing this play and are already having some laughs at practice. I performed in this play at Shanksville school when I was a junior – I even have the yearbook pictures to prove it – so it’s been fun to recreate it and see how the students put their own flare on the characters.”
– Mark Wilt, director
Somerset Area “Seussical”
“Seussical” tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
“Seussical is a fun, energetic show full of songs that celebrate the human spirit through infectious verse. As always, Dr. Seuss’ underlying message goes much deeper than the light-hearted tunes in the musical. Please join us as Horton fights for the underdog and teaches us to remember, ‘A person’s a person no matter how small.’ ”
– Susan DiPasquale, director
Turkeyfoot Valley “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
The production tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible.
“With the mentorship of Coty Forno and the staff of Mountain City Creative Arts Center, Frostburg, Maryland, and the support of the Jumpstart Theatre Foundation Program, we are thrilled to present our third musical, ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ The addition of a theater program to the school district has been a wonderful experience for students and staff as the school community works together to bring performing arts to the area.
“Please join us to see the amazing talents of our students as musicians, actors, artists, technical crew and stage crew when they present ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ ”
– Megan Barlow, director
United “Spy School”
It’s 1961. The Space Race has begun.
The United States and the Soviet Union are competing to see who will dominate the planet and the farthest reaches of the solar system, and who better to give the U.S. the edge but Jane Doe? Jane Doe, a typical American teenager, is recruited by Agent K and the CIA to foil Russia’s evil plan to kidnap an American astronaut.
After intense physical workouts with a trainer and personalized special agent tools designed by Fitz, Jane is ready to head to the Anonymous American High School. Though warmly welcomed by the A.A. High School students, Jane almost immediately draws the attention, and the ire, of her teachers.
Her search for the Russian spy goes nowhere, her fake family is more chaotic than helpful, and the prom, where the kidnapping is to occur, is just days away. Will Jane find a date to the prom? Will she thwart Russia’s plan? Will she convince her English teacher that she does know how to use a semicolon? Will Jane’s mission succeed?
“I am so proud of how hard these students have been working to create characters, learn lines and build sets.
“They have shown tremendous responsibility and professionalism in pulling this show together.
“They are doing all of the jobs professionals do while still completing school work and participating in other school activities.
“This is a wonderful group of kids, and they have put together a great show.”
– Michelle Dunn, director
Westmont Hilltop “Anything Goes”
The SS American is preparing to set sail from New York to England.
Billy Crocker, a young assistant to Wall Street tycoon Elisha J. Whitney, is a passenger on the ship. He decides to stow away in hopes of wooing his long-lost love, wealthy debutante Hope Harcourt, who also is on board.
However, much to Billy’s dismay, Hope’s mother, Evangeline Harcourt, is delighted that Hope is engaged to be married to a stuffy Englishman, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, upon arrival in England.
Also on the ship are Reno Sweeney, an evangelist turned nightclub singer, and “Moonface” Martin, a gangster known as “Public Enemy 13,” and his sidekick Erma, who are disguised as a reverend and a missionary, respectively. Billy eventually learns the identity of this misfit bunch, and in exchange for his silence, they join in the scheme to break up Hope and Lord Evelyn.
“ ‘Anything Goes’ is a masterful mashup of musical comedy, gangster movie, screwball comedy and social satire. Oddly, its twin satirical targets remain as potent as ever, America’s habit of turning religion into show business and criminals into celebrities.
“We are happy to welcome you aboard.”
– Scott Baron, director
Windber Area “Through the Looking-Glass”
“Through the Looking-Glass” is the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland.” It follows Alice’s journey in Wonderland and everything is more confusing than before. Flowers are talking, the White Queen is crying before she pricks her finger, and on top of that, there is a life-size chess game going on. Alice is playing the game and wants to be queen. Will she make it across the chess board?
“The students are working hard on this play. They are dedicated to putting on a production here at Windber.
“The students are all involved in creating the sets, building the props and playing their parts, of course. I cannot wait to share the amazing work of the students on our opening night.”
– Logan Hayden, director
