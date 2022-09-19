JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Crawl this way for a cultural experience.
The Downtown Johnstown Culture Crawl will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at various downtown locations.
Participating stores and organizations will create opportunities to hear live music, see art creations, read collaborative poetry, attend readings in connection with September’s Banned Books Week, view a sidewalk chalk art display and enjoy an evening stroll through town.
Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore and an organizer of the event, said last year’s inaugural event was well-received by the public.
“Every venue was really pleased and we had more people than we expected,” he said. “It shows that area residents will embrace events like this. This year, there are more things going on downtown, so it’s really exciting.”
Participating locations include Studio 32, 32 Walnut St.; ArtHouse6, 126 Walnut St.; The Artique Gallery, 128 Walnut St.; Cambria County Library and Inclined to Read Bookstore, 248 Main St.; Classic Elements, 345 Main St.; State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St.; GAR Post 30, 132 Gazebo Park; Creator Square, 134 Gazebo Park; Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Park; Elevate, 517 Main St.; Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park; MADE Johnstown, 134 Gazebo Park; and Hope Cyclery, in the lot next to Elevate.
Some of the events offered during the crawl include:
• ArtHouse6 will have saxophonist Daniel Hutton performing on the rooftop deck. Beverages, including a signature “Cultured, Not Stirred” cocktail and charcuterie from Stadium Pub & Grille, will be available for purchase.
• The Artique Gallery will be open for tours as well as showcasing heritage archival prints, a vintage Johnstown photo series and originals from an array of artists.
• Cambria County Library will have a collaborative poetry activity, community readings from banned book passages, a button-making station and displays.
• Chameleon Bookstore will have a street poetry slam and banned books readings, as well as T-shirt giveaways throughout the evening.
• Classic Elements will feature live music and local artists.
• Elevate will highlight local artisans who consign in their shop.
• GAR Post 30 will have displays set up in the basement.
• Gallery on Gazebo will host caricature artist Duane Webb.
• Hope Cyclery will offer bike parking in the lot next to Elevate and also will have merchandise on site.
• Inclined to Read Bookstore will have a multicultural book display, a free book-themed postcard-making station and a gift card raffle.
• MADE Johnstown will have tours available.
• Studio 32 will have a tour of the studio, and Joe Hensel will have some of his industrial art on display and for sale.
“We’re limiting it to three hours and people may only be able to hit four to six places, but even so there’s enough variety to make it interesting,” Messina said. “Everything is within walking distance and people will easily be able to find these places.”
He said the event will demonstrate to people that downtown Johnstown is making strides culturally.
“We’re raising consciousness about downtown,” Messina said. “Today there are smaller, niche places, but they are interesting in and of themselves, and I think that is the future. It’s exciting to see people be willing to come out, so this is a way to promote them.”
There is no fee to attend, and crawl maps will be available at each location.
For more information, email mikemessina@outlook.com.
