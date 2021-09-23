JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will have you crawling your way through culture.
The Downtown Johnstown Cultural Crawl will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 at various downtown locations.
Participating stores and organizations will create opportunities to hear and read poetry, see art exhibits, hear live music, read from banned books, take facility tours, play games and enjoy an evening stroll through downtown.
Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Books and an organizer of the event, said the idea for the crawl came about after and his late wife participated in Pittsburgh's Art Crawl in 2015.
"We really wanted to replicate the event someday in downtown Johnstown," Messina said. "We want to showcase the renaissance of the downtown Johnstown arts community."
Participating locations include ArtHouse6, 126 Walnut St.; Cambria County Library, 248 Main St.; Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Place; Classic Elements, 345 Main St.; Creator Square, 134 Gazebo Place; GAR Post 30, 132 Gazebo Place; Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place; and State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St.
Gazebo Place will be closed to traffic, and Central Park will be lit up throughout the event.
Outside of Chameleon Bookstore, a street poetry slam will be held where people can share their poems, while inside the store a discussion will be held on banned books in conjunction with Banned Book Week.
Gallery on Gazebo will offer musical entertainment in the Piazza along with a watercolor exhibition inside.
Creator Square will be open to the public for the first time for tours of the art studios.
At GAR Post 30, there will be tours of the building and a presentation of historical artifacts.
Classic Elements will provide live music along with an open mic for readings of banned booked.
Two floors above Classic Elements, participants are invited to visit Sharon Spinelli's loft apartment to view a recently completed mural while listening to piano music played in the background.
At the State Theater of Johnstown, tours of the theater will held along with a discussion on the ongoing renovation project.
The Cambria County Library will offer a variety of activities that include an exhibition, videos and films related banned books.
ArtHouse6 will provide tours of the facility, including the artists studios and galleries.
"There's all kinds of different things that will be going on," Messina said. "We want to demonstrate to people that the downtown is coming back culturally. There are fun things happening and we hope to continue doing this."
Over 100 event T-shirts will be given out at participating locations throughout the evening.
There is no fee to attend, and crawl maps will be available at each location.
The Downtown Johnstown Cultural Crawl is sponsored by the Pitt Johnstown Sparks Foundation.
For more information, call 814-341-7245 or email mikemessina@outlook.com.
