JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles for Kids is offering its Mary Ellen Spangler College Scholarships to high school seniors residing in Pennsylvania.

Applicants are to write a 500-word essay that answers the question: “If you could choose a person from the past to spend one day with who would it be, what would you do together and why?”

The winner will receive a $500 award payable directly to a college or trade school, and a runner-up will receive $250.

Essays should be emailed to conner@cuddlesforkids.net by May 1.

