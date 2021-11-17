Cuddles for Kids has launched its 16th annual holiday toy drive.
Donation boxes are set up throughout the region through Dec. 17 and toys that are collected will then be delivered to agencies throughout western Pennsylvania.
Due to current health conditions, plush toys will not be accepted.
In conjunction with the toy drive, CFK is holding its Warm Up For Winter initiative and collecting winter hats, gloves and scarves for those in need.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Cuddles for Kids, P.O. Box 701, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0701.
For a complete list of donations sites, visit www.cuddlesforkids.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.