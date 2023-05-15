JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A $2.2 million Cambria Somerset Authority pipeline project has received another boost.
A request for a $300,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant was approved, CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
Because the project to replace a section of problem-plagued Foustwell Tunnel line came in over budget earlier this month, the grant is a welcome addition, he said.
“It’s a cushion,” Greco said.
“With a project like this, you need a good contingency – because nothing is simple with a 100-year-old pipeline.”
The CSA received a $750,000 low-interest PennVEST loan to cover the remainder of the project’s balance over the past month, but Greco said the additional ARC grant could enable the authority to borrow less for the work, if all goes well.
Washington County-based J5 Construction’s $2,267,950 bid was approved on May 6 to do the project this fall.
The work involves “slip- lining” a new 48-inch pipe inside 2,300 feet of century-old 66-inch steel pipe that runs under the Stonycreek and through a narrow, hard-to- access tunnel.
Breaks inside the tunnel have shut down the line 12 times over the past five years – often after flows through the line were paused and restarted – halting the flow of Quemahoning Reservoir water to most industrial customers in the northern Somerset County and Johnstown areas.
The CSA previously acquired more than $900,000 in federal funds through the Economic Development Agency and Appalachian Regional Commission, while Cambria and Somerset counties have pledged just under $230,000 each toward the work. The CSA, which manages a system of reservoirs, is also contributing $188,000 toward the project.
The work is being timed for an annual fall shutdown at Vinco-based CPV Energy’s natural gas power plant. The work is also set to start at a point millions of dollars in CSA debt is being paid off.
