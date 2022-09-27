A Croyle Township bridge will soon bear the name of a Cambria County solider killed 54 years ago in Vietnam.
Local leaders plan to gather Wednesday to make the move official.
The span will honor PFC Donald E. Hunter, who died while assisting a fellow U.S. Marine, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. said.
The bridge carries Ragers Hill Road over State Route 2006, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township.
Langerholc introduced the language to rename the bridge. The order also directs PennDOT to add the signage that pays tribute to Hunter.
The renaming was passed into law in June.
Hunter was born on June 27, 1948, in South Fork, and graduated from basic training on Aug. 11, 1967.
“PFC Hunter heroically gave his life for our country,” Langerholc said. “It is a true honor to designate this bridge in memory of PFC Hunter.”
