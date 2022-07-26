JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The temperatures say differently, but it’s Christmas in July at the Humane Society of Cambria County.
The shelter is at capacity with 91 cats and kittens and 31 dogs and puppies, so Pediatric Therapy, of Portage, is sponsoring an adoption event through Aug. 6 in hopes of the animals finding their forever homes.
“We have a certain amount of kennels and cages here for cats and dogs, and we take in as many as we can,” said Jamie Crum, vice present of the humane society’s board of directors. “Sadly, sometimes we ask people if they find strays if they can take care of them until we can have room for them. We’re at the point where we have to put up extra cages to take in dogs.”
In addition, 35 animals are in foster homes through the humane society’s foster program.
“We are a no-kill shelter and we try our hardest to find loving homes for all the animals,” Crum said.
For the adoption event, rates will be reduced from $150 to $100 for dogs and from $65 to $50 for cats.
“It’s a nice fundraiser that gets the community involved, and we want them to be aware that we have all these precious animals that are looking for homes,” Crum said.
She said adoption fees go toward neutering and spaying and vaccine costs.
“It’s also used for any type of vet care,” Crum said.
Those interested in adopting can complete an application online at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com or stop by the shelter, 743 Galleria Drive Extension, Richland Township, for a form. Applications are then submitted to adoption counselors for review.
“We’ve sped up the adoption process, so it’s not going to take as long as people might think it is,” Crum said.
She added that those taking a pet home should give the animal two weeks to acclimate to their new surroundings.
“They might be a little skittish, so that two-week period is very important,” Crum said.
For those unable to adopt, a Giving Tree has been set up in the lobby where people can choose a paper ornament and buy the item that is needed. Items range from purchasing a bag of cat or dog food, paying for a dog or cat to be neutered or spayed, sponsoring an adoption fee or purchasing a tray of vaccines. Monetary donations also are being accepted.
“We’re always appreciative of the donations we get from the community – it’s above and beyond all the time,” Crum said. “This is just something in addition to the adoption event.”
Shelter volunteers also are needed in various capacities.
“We’re always looking for people to wash dishes and blankets, and people can take a dog-walking class to come up here and walk dogs, and we have a pack walk that’s always really fun for people to do and it gets the dogs out of the kennels,” Crum said. “They also can help out at different events.”
Volunteer applications are available at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.
Donations of Purina dog food, non-clumping cat litter and paper towels are in need and can be dropped off at the shelter.
Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-535-6116.
