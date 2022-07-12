JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Crews responded to smoke in a trailer on Tuesday evening in Camoset Village along Wilshire Boulevard in Upper Yoder Township.
Assistant fire Chief Dan Conway said that crews arrived to find smoke in a bedroom, but there were no visible flames coming from the home. Conway said that the cause was believed to be electrical in nature, and that electricity to the home was shut off.
Conway said that the residents were home at the time, but there were no injuries.
