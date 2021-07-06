Multiple fire and EMS crews responded to an attic fire in the 1800 block of Roberts Road in Nanty Glo Borough on Monday.
The call came in around 10 a.m., and Nanty Glo, Jackson Township, Revloc and Colver firefighters responded. Blacklick Township and Jackson Township EMS were also on scene.
The fire was knocked down shortly after the call came through. No injuries were reported, according to Cambria County 911.
The scene was cleared roughly an hour later.
