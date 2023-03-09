CRESSON, Pa. – A Portage man will answer criminal charges in county court, accused of shooting two arrows from a crossbow at a woman during a domestic argument on Feb. 25, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Carl Virgil Miller, 48, of the 300 block of Main Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Miller waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, sending the case to Cambria County court.
According to a complaint affidavit, Miller reportedly said that during a domestic dispute, he fired two arrows from a crossbow, one while the woman was seated in a recliner and the other as she exited the residence.
Troopers found holes in the recliner and in the wall behind the recliner. Troopers said they recovered two crossbows that each had one arrow locked in the firing position.
Miller reportedly said he fired the arrows to scare the woman. No injuries were reported.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $40,000 percentage bond.
