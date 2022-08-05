EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cresson man entered a guilty plea to drugs and firearms charges in Cambria County court Thursday.
According to police, a drug-sniffing dog found drugs, guns and more than $11,000 in drug money in a home in November.
Adam Lee Garber, 41, entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license and manufacture, and delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein Thursday as a jury was set to be selected in his case.
In November, police were called to a home in Cresson Borough for a domestic dispute and found a woman standing on the back porch, wearing only undergarments, according to a criminal complaint. Garber had locked the door on her, but police were able to coax him outside.
A search warrant was obtained for the house and police brought in Bas, a drug-sniffing dog from South Fork.
According to the complaint, police allegedly seized methamphetamine, marijuana, smoking pipes, plastic bags, digital scales, storage containers, three rifles and $11,340 cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.