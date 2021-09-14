EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cresson Lake Playhouse is forming a choir under the direction of playhouse artistic director Paul Seymour and is looking for people interested in joining.
No audition is required, and rehearsals for all ages 14 and older will be held weekly from 7 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 29 at Lantzy Rehearsal Hall, 427 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
A wide repertoire of music will be learned and the choir will perform at various playhouse productions and community performances during the year.
Those interested in joining can register at www.cressonlake.com prior to the first rehearsal. Membership will include a $30 fee per semester to offset the cost of music.
