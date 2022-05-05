CRESSON, Pa. – The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 101 Park Ave., Cresson, will be closing for renovations starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Customers are encouraged to shop at other area locations, such as the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores at 300 Walmart Drive, Ebensburg; 202 Hollidaysburg Plaza, Duncansville; and 3670 Portage St., Portage.

The Cresson store is expected to reopen by early summer.

For more information and store hours, visit www.FWGS.com.

