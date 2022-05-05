CRESSON, Pa. – The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 101 Park Ave., Cresson, will be closing for renovations starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Customers are encouraged to shop at other area locations, such as the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores at 300 Walmart Drive, Ebensburg; 202 Hollidaysburg Plaza, Duncansville; and 3670 Portage St., Portage.
The Cresson store is expected to reopen by early summer.
For more information and store hours, visit www.FWGS.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.