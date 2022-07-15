JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A two-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S Route 219 that injured a Richland Township police officer who was on a traffic stop is under investigation, authorities said.
Michael Morgan, 45, was driving a green Jeep Renegade, traveling south after exiting the Johnstown Expressway at 9:20 p.m., police said.
Two police cruisers were stopped on the right side of the highway just before the Elton Road exit with emergency lights flashing after stopping another vehicle for a traffic violation, police Chief Michael Burgan said.
"The Jeep was traveling on the berm of the road and struck the police car from the rear," he said. "You have one car stopped and one car going 50 to 55 mph."
Officer Gage Hale was injured and taken by ambulance to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, where he was treated and released, Burgan said.
The Jeep caught fire and Richland firefighters arrived to put out the flames.
Morgan was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, police said.
