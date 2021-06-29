A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I have an IgG level of 1000. I already had two shots of Moderna. I received an intravenous shot of Octagam every month. Am I protected from COVID-19?”
The answer:
Our hospital reference lab reports normal IgG levels as follows:
• Adult, age 17-60, IgG level 600-1,640.
• Adult, age 61 and older, IgG level 600-1540.
Intravenous Octagam (human immune globulin) is used to treat primary immunodeficiency. Your IgG level is within normal reference range at our lab with monthly IV Octagam treatments.
Immunocompromised persons may have a diminished immune response to the vaccine, and I can’t answer your question with certainty.
However, I’m hopeful that you have adequate immunity.
I suggest you consider consulting an infectious disease specialist who may order vaccine-specific antibody tests which may be helpful in determining your level of immunity.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had my two Moderna vaccines in April. I was on a plane recently from Florida to Los Angeles.
“The woman next to me was coughing and sneezing and apparently ill. We both had masks on. I am fully vaccinated. I have no idea if the woman next to me who was coughing and sneezing is vaccinated. Am I at risk to catch COVID if she has it?
“Again, I am vaccinated and I was wearing a mask and she was wearing a mask.”
The answer:
Thank you for your question and for choosing vaccination.
Fully vaccinated individuals are protected at 70-95% depending on which vaccine they received. Since you were both wearing masks, that will decrease the likelihood that transmission occurred. The mask traps the virus particles and keeps them from spreading to others.
Without knowing the status to the passenger next to you it is hard to say if you were exposed or not. However, since you are vaccinated, you do not need to self-isolate.
Remember, many things can cause a person to cough or sneeze. That individual may have been experiencing allergies. Monitor yourself for symptoms and if you begin to experience any, seek medical treatment.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I am fully vaccinated, and am an essential worker and worked through the pandemic in food manufacturing. I have not traveled in 20 months, and no one has been in my apartment. My out-of-town family are all fully vaccinated as well – Canada, California, Arizona – and we are still hesitant for travel and getting together. As things start opening, how well do I need to disinfect my apartment?”
The answer:
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is transmitted from person to person via respiratory secretions (mainly droplets). The greatest risk is from other people, not from household surfaces. Normal cleaning and disinfecting should be sufficient.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My 28-year-old son received the Sinopharm vaccine in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He has lived there for two years. That shot went fine. He is coming home in a few weeks and would have easy access to the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.
“Would it be OK to receive a second shot here, or receive a series of two here, or some other plan? He is well, no meds, no medical problems.”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
Those that have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19 are able to get a booster shot of Pfizer with no issues. This will provide an extra layer of protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I received my first COVID vaccination, then six weeks later I became infected with COVID-19.
“Can I assume that a second vaccination is not required?”
The answer:
If you previously received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before you became infected with COVID-19, then I do not advise a second vaccination at this time.
If you received only one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before you became infected, then I recommend you get the second dose of the same vaccine. If you received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of your COVID-19 treatment, as a precaution, it is recommended to defer the second dose of the vaccine for at least 90 days following receipt of either COVID-19 convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody therapy.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I’m a disabled complex trauma woman who is the only caregiver for my beautiful Jessica, who is 39 years old and is diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. I opted for the one-dose vaccine to get her swimming again as she is in need of exercise.
“Two days ago, I watched Dr. Anthony Fauci warn us about the new variant and watching the effectiveness go to 33%. She really needs the swimming and I do, too. Can we now add one of the other two-dose vaccines? Time is short and I am in the middle of filling our front yard with fruit trees, my first, adding to my strawberry field and blackberry and vegetable garden backyard and I’m exhausted and hurting a lot. The mega-drought adds to stress and I am prioritizing getting the 300-500 gallon water storage tanks.”
The answer:
I believe Dr. Fauci was referring to a single dose of either the Moderna, Astra-Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines as providing only 33% protection against that variant. Early research indicates that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is somewhat less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to be about 60% effective against the Delta variant, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 88% effective after the second dose.
While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be perfect, you should be fine. We’re going to get more data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My 55-year-old employee has been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine (more than a month ago). Her 75-year-old mom (whom she lives with) has been diagnosed COVID-positive.
“The employee tested negative. Must my employee self-isolate? Can she come to work in a busy optometry practice?”
The answer:
Your employee is fully vaccinated and is considered health care personnel.
Fully vaccinated health care personnel (HCP) with higher-risk exposures who are completely asymptomatic (without symptoms or producing no symptoms) do not need to be restricted from work. However, asymptomatic HCP with a higher-risk exposure, regardless of vaccination status, should have a series of two viral tests for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection. In these situations, testing is recommended immediately and 5-7 days later.
Recommendations for use of masks and good hand-washing hygiene by HCP remain unchanged.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“We had our second Moderna shots the end of March, but this week we both started having pain at our injection sites. At first, I thought I had slept on my arm wrong, but I don’t sleep on that side.
“My husband complained that his arm was hurting and thought he had slept wrong. Both our injection sites are hurting and it’s been weeks since we got the shots. Are we the only ones or have you heard of this before?”
The answer:
A great question.
I have not seen delayed (almost 3 months later) cutaneous reactions at the injection site, or heard of delayed pain 3 months later at the injection site, and we have administered approximately 15,000 Pfizer vaccinations at our medical center.
However, a correspondence in the New England Journal of Medicine published on March 3, 2021, (NEJM.org 2021, 384:1273-1277) reported delayed injection site reactions (defined as those with an onset on or after day 8) occurred in 68 of the 30,420 participants (0.2%) after the second dose. These reactions included redness, induration (skin becoming extremely firm or hard) and tenderness.
The reactions may be due to delayed-type or T-cell mediated hypersensitivity, and typically resolved a median of six days after onset.
If your symptoms are severe or persist, I recommend you contact your physician.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I got my Moderna vaccination on June 10. Now, I’ve been throwing up for days. Been to the ER five times and they still don’t know what is wrong with me. My doctor said I am not allowed to get my second vaccine and I am still sick from my last shot.
“They did an ultrasound, CT scan, etc., and I’m perfectly healthy. But my pulse is usually over 120 and I’m nauseous. What’s wrong with me? I also smoke marijuana, so they are trying to rule out CHS, but I don’t know if that’s why I am sick or not.
“I am still dizzy, lightheaded, nauseous and have diarrhea. I’m on 25 mg of promethazine, and I went to the ER yesterday and had to get two bags of fluid and nausea meds.”
The answer:
Marijuana withdrawal symptoms can be clinically significant. I recommend you follow up with a doctor or a substance abuse specialist about your options.
In addition, I advise referral to a gastroenterologist (GI specialist). You may need endoscopy (scope – EGD and colonoscopy).
Finally, I also suggest you consider an infectious disease consult regarding the possibility of receiving the single dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine which is different (viral vector) compared to the Moderna (mRNA technology).
I hope that the above is helpful for a quick recovery.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“On Nov. 6, my father was vaccinated (Covaxin) and after 10 days, he had an accident and was injured. Now doctors are giving him painkillers.
“Can my father get second dose of his vaccination?”
The answer:
I’m sorry to hear of your father’s accident, and I’m hopeful for a full recovery.
You didn’t specifically mention which “painkillers” your father is taking. Generally speaking, the impact of analgesic medications (acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) on antibody response is unknown.
Covaxin is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
India is looking forward to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
I cannot comment further regarding the Covaxin vaccine because I haven’t reviewed any of the documentation needed for WHO’s Emergency Use Listing.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received my second dose of Moderna on May 12 and I had a temperature and flu-like symptoms for two days. I woke up on the fourth day with small ulcers in my mouth. Is this a lesser known side effect?”
The answer:
I have heard of persons developing mouth ulcers after receiving COVID-19 vaccination. Other causes of mouth ulcers include coxsackie virus and herpes simplex virus (cold sore virus).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all.
Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
