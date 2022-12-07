JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past year, millions of people experiencing moderate COVID-19 symptoms have taken the antiviral therapy drug Paxlovid to reduce the risk of getting seriously ill.
And up until now, the prescription pills have been provided for no charge by the federal government. That could change soon.
By mid-2023, federal officials are intending to stop footing the bill of more than $500 per course for the medication – which has only been available through a prescription to people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.
The nation's stockpile of the drug has increased in recent months. Pfizer, the drug's manufacturer, has indicated the drug may cost $120 per dose for the five-day course, according to U.S. and World Report.
That's a sticker price that has some medical professionals concerned, given that that price would be out of reach for people on fixed or low incomes who could need it most.
New cases
Several regional counties, including Cambria County, saw increases in COVID-19 cases over the past week, Pennsylvania Department of Health data showed on Wednesday.
Cambria County added 126 cases in the past week – up from 109 the previous week.
Clearfield and Blair counties also saw increases. Blair County added 84 cases over the past seven days. Clearfield County added 93 – an approximately 30% jump from last week's 66 cases, but still a fraction of what the county was seeing a year ago.
Centre County had an even larger jump from week to week – from 109 cases to 172.
Somerset County's new case count went down slightly, from 45 to 41 over the past seven days. Bedford County's count was relatively unchanged, adding 35 cases, while Indiana County added 53 cases, up from 39 cases the week before.
Westmoreland County went from 278 cases a week ago to 330 for the period ending Wednesday.
Cambria County added one death attributed to the virus this week.
Westmoreland County had the most new COVID-19 deaths in the region in the past week, with six. Clearfield County had three, while Blair and Centre counties had two each.
