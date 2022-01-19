Free COVID-19 testing will be offered on most days during the remainder of January at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
Drive-thru testing, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Cambria-Somerset COVID Task Force, will be done between the former Sears store and the mall’s food court entrance.
Signs will direct drivers to the location.
The dates are:
• 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 to Jan. 21
• 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 to Jan. 28
• 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 and Jan. 29
Up to 400 tests per day could be administered, according to Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
Lab results, which may take up to 72 hours, will be provided via email and/or telephone.
More than 1,000 people were tested at The Galleria earlier this month.
“Because the need was so great last week, they were able to extend the testing site for an additional two weeks,” McMillan said. “We’re just so grateful to the work of the task force, really kind of pressing for the need for this in the community and to the folks from the state and the county for getting this testing team here.”
Tests are being made available as Cambria County and the surrounding region continue to deal with the recent spike in cases. Cambria County topped 30,000 cases for the entire pandemic when 316 were added in the Department of Health’s daily report on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30,240 people – or more than 20% of the population.
There were 1,534 new cases, along with nine deaths, reported in the eight-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre counties.
Pennsylvania’s total number of cases has now topped 2.5 million.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
