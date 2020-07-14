A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My best friend was with her boyfriend on June 30 for a long time. He has to get tested for COVID every two weeks in order to work at a restaurant. He was tested on July 1 and it came back as positive on July 5. I saw my friend on July 3 for her birthday and we spent most of the day together. I am going to get tested, but should I worry about other people I have been around since me seeing her on July 3 and what are the chances I could have it from this kind of interaction?”
The answer:
“Your best friend was a close contact of a documented positive case (her boyfriend). Your risk is dependent upon whether your best friend tests positive, and if you were wearing a mask. If you test positive, then your contacts are at risk, and their risk is increased if they were not wearing a mask.”
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of my family members tested negative. Should I retest to be sure it wasn’t a false positive? We all did the viral swabs test.”
The answer:
It is possible that you were exposed to a person with COVID-19 that your family members did not come in contact with. I would suggest that you self-isolate. If possible use a separate bathroom and bedroom from the rest of your family. If you begin to show symptoms, monitor them for severity and seek treatment if they become severe.
In the meantime, have your family wear masks when they are interacting with you in common areas of the home, and be sure to disinfect common areas and high touch surfaces.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My daughter was home June 18-23. On the 20th, she developed respiratory signs we thought were normal allergies/sinus infection. She decided to get tested for peace of mind and had a nasal swab on June 25. On June 26, I developed a headache and sore throat. By the 27th, headache was worse and throat was on fire and I had a mild cough. Our daughter learned on the 27th that she was positive for COVID. My husband and I were tested on the afternoon of the 28th. I had a runny nose that day and still had headache. He had a headache and sinus congestion.
“Within 12 hours of testing, I was vomiting, having chills, and running a fever and very weak. I was in bed for two days extremely fatigued and running a fever of 100.4 to 101. We were called the evening of June 30 and told that I was negative and my husband was positive. We asked if they could have mixed our tests up.
“We convinced the doctor to retest me the next morning. During the night, I awoke drenched in sweat and my fever was gone. Throughout all of this, I continued to have a headache.
“Now, I developed a consistent cough. When I went back to be retested they insisted on chest X-rays, which were normal.
“Neither my husband or daughter have had any fever. We have all had fatigue, muscle aches, and a headache. We were certain my second test would be positive but once again it was negative.
“I am going to continue my quarantine to protect my staff, but how is it possible that I am the most symptomatic and yet negative twice? I had been on Enbrel for a year and a half and just started Humira on the 25th if that could be a factor.”
The answer:
I recommend you get a blood test next week for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody. If your blood test is positive, that means you were previously infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
My husband was sitting with a co-worker recently in a shared office (neither were wearing masks and unfortunately did not have 6 feet between them). The coworker received a message the next day that someone he played basketball with three days before had tested positive for the virus. Should my husband be tested? Or should he wait for the coworker to get results? What are the chances that my husband was infected?
The answer:
COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person. Spread occurs between people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) with one another through respiratory droplets, that come from the mouth or nose when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Playing basketball is close contact and comes with a moderately high risk of infection.
Since COVID-19 can be spread by people who are not showing symptoms or before their symptoms start and your husband was in an office with no mask on, he may have been exposed. Since his exposure would be once removed from the person testing positive, I would suggest that he self-isolate for 14 days (stay home) from his last exposure to his coworker and monitor his health. If he begins to show symptoms of COVID-19 and they become severe, he should seek medical treatment.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“After my wife got her test results that she is positive, the following day I went to test with my two children and the results were positive for them but negative for me. What do I do? Can I go to work?”
The answer:
Persons with positive tests results and close contacts of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 should be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Currently, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for
15 minutes or more, or being directly exposed to respiratory secretions (cough or sneeze). Self-isolate in a private room at home, and use a private bathroom if possible. Wear a mask when entering general living areas and interacting with others.
Continue good hand washing hygiene and follow other CDC safety precautions. Monitor symptoms and notify your health care provider if symptoms worsen.
The decision to discontinue home isolation for persons with confirmed COVID-19 should be made in the context of local circumstances. Options include a symptom based (time since illness onset and time since recovery strategy) or a test based strategy and are fully described at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html and PAHAN 504
Regarding back to work, I also recommend that you contact your employer’s Human Resources Department.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I have been waiting all day for my COVID-19 results to come in and I am very nervous I received a test at my doctor’s yesterday at about 2 p.m. Should the results have already come in if it was negative or should I be worried thinking maybe that it’s positive and they’re trying to find out what I’m positive for?”
The answer:
Depending on the test you received, it can take up to 48-72 hours for test results to come back. If you are concerned, contact your physician’s office and see what help they can provide. In the meantime, monitor yourself for symptoms and if they develop to severity, seek out medical attention.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
