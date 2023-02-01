New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain low across Pennsylvania and in this region, the state’s weekly report shows.

Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 10,629 new COVID-19 infections and 159 deaths over the previous seven days.

The local eight-county region recorded 656 new cases and 18 deaths.

• Cambria County had 96 new cases and two deaths.

• Somerset County had 36 new cases and two deaths.

• Bedford County had 24 new cases and two deaths.

• Blair County had 43 new cases and three deaths.

• Indiana County had 77 new cases and one death.

• Clearfield County had 68 new cases with no deaths.

• Centre County had 114 new cases and two deaths.

• Westmoreland County had 198 new cases and six deaths.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

