New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain low across Pennsylvania and in this region, the state’s weekly report shows.
Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 10,629 new COVID-19 infections and 159 deaths over the previous seven days.
The local eight-county region recorded 656 new cases and 18 deaths.
• Cambria County had 96 new cases and two deaths.
• Somerset County had 36 new cases and two deaths.
• Bedford County had 24 new cases and two deaths.
• Blair County had 43 new cases and three deaths.
• Indiana County had 77 new cases and one death.
• Clearfield County had 68 new cases with no deaths.
• Centre County had 114 new cases and two deaths.
• Westmoreland County had 198 new cases and six deaths.
